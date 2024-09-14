Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $163.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 2.2 %

IPAR stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.16. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 26.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $16,226,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

