International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by OV Management LLC

OV Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.2% of OV Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OV Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,464,000 after purchasing an additional 68,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 98.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $216.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.