International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Decreased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,160,000 after purchasing an additional 408,230 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5 %

IBM stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $216.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.