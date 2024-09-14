International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Trading Down 4.1%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
International Media Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.
International Media Acquisition Company Profile
International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.
