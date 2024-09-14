Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,990,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 6,601,679 shares.The stock last traded at $5.61 and had previously closed at $5.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNR. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 7.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $763.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,524 shares of company stock worth $2,573,446 over the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile



Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

