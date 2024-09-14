Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $489.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

