Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Inuvo stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.