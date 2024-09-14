Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
Inuvo stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.15.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
