Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,164 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 233.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VPV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,545. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

