Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
PSCU traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
