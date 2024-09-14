Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

PSCU traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF ( NASDAQ:PSCU Free Report ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

