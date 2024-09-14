Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $548.70

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 548.70 ($7.18) and traded as high as GBX 582.50 ($7.62). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 575.50 ($7.53), with a volume of 585,839 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 660 ($8.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 584.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 549.34. The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.25 ($176.87), for a total value of £787,560.75 ($1,029,895.06). In related news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,156,556.56). Also, insider Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.25 ($176.87), for a total value of £787,560.75 ($1,029,895.06). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,861 shares of company stock worth $352,710,060. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Investec Group

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

Further Reading

