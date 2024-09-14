iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,057,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549,287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.67% of iQIYI worth $58,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iQIYI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 45.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI Stock Performance
Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IQ
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
