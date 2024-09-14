Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 134.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $117.06 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $117.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,882 shares of company stock worth $6,293,740 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.