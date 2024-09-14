iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lowered by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,236 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHY opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $83.17.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.