iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28. 42 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.28.

About iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

