iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Decreased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,476 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

