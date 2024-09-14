iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,824,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

