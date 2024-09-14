iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

