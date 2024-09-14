iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

