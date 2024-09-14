iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Position Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 199,297 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IOO opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $100.86.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

