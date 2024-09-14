iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Decreased by Vima LLC

Vima LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.4% of Vima LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vima LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 383,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $48.80 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

