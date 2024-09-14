iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 804,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 405,671 shares.The stock last traded at $24.30 and had previously closed at $24.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBDS. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 514,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after buying an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,060,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

