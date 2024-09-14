iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.49

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $79.46, with a volume of 16408555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.30.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 132,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 528.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 573,840 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

