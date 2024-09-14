iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after acquiring an additional 832,342 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 630,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

