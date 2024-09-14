iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 630,515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.44 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

