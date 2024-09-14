iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

IWM opened at $216.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

