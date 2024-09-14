iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,930,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,071,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

