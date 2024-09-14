iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Vima LLC

Vima LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Vima LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.