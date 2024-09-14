J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 178,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 331,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $171.43 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.