J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $27,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $62.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

