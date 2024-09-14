J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
SDY opened at $140.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.68. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $140.40.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
