J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,833,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,695,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.20.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

