J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $569.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $578.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

