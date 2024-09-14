J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,779 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

