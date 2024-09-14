J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $270.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $275.57.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

