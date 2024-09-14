J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,386 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 287.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 183,903 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

