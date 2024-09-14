J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,349 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.56. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

