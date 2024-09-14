J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 27,168 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 170,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $101.74 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

