JBF Capital Inc. Invests $3.17 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Advance Auto Parts accounts for approximately 0.5% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

