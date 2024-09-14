JBF Capital Inc. Invests $622,000 in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,983,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,037,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,419,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,591,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EDR opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.77. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDR

About Endeavor Group

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.