JBF Capital Inc. Takes Position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.15% of Ikena Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 42,931 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 457,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IKNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.