John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Up 194.0% in August

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 194.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 21,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,411. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 766,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

