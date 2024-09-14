Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

