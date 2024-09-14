Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,078. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

