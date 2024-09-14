Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.93.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $518.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $417.65 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $567.33 and a 200 day moving average of $557.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

