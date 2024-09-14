JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $21.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RLAY. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.60 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.22.

RLAY stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $92,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,738 shares of company stock valued at $715,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

