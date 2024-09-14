JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

