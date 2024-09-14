Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 615.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBAXY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,336. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

