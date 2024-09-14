Jupiter Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $37.54 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jupiter

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.78333263 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 509 active market(s) with $55,825,261.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

