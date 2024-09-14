K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.04 and last traded at C$8.01. 910,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 631,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

K92 Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.6621005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

