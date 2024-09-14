Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

KACL remained flat at $12.20 on Friday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288. Kairous Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.

Get Kairous Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kairous Acquisition

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.