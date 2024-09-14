Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
KACL remained flat at $12.20 on Friday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288. Kairous Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.
